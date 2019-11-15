Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Investigating Cause of Home Explosion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Arson detectives are working with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigators to determine the cause of a home explosion in Sioux Falls.

The home located on East 6th Street near Cliff Avenue exploded and collapsed just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say no one was inside the home at the time. Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Crews on scene say there was very little smoke or fire coming from the home.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated. At this point, authorities do not believe there was anything suspicious about the explosion.