Sioux Falls Police Investigating Death of 9-Month-Old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating the death of a 9-month-old after he stopped breathing at an in-home daycare in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 4700 block of South Wassom Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a 9-month-old who stopped breathing.

Police say the 9-month-old was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the daycare has been closed pending the investigation. Police say the daycare was caring for more children than legally allowed. The daycare had five 1-year-olds and two under the age of one, including the 9-month-old that died. The daycare also had two 2-year-olds and a 4-year-old, in a addition to the family’s six children.

In-home daycares in Sioux Falls are allowed to have four children under the age of two.

Police say it’s too early in the investigation to determine whether the child’s death is suspicious.

This is a developing story.