The Most Delicious Pumpkin Bars with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

If you are looking for an easy to make delicacy this holiday season (or any time of year, quite honestly, this pastry is incredible), look no further than local baker Staci Perry Mergenthal’s Pumpkin Bars with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting. Mergenthal stopped into the KDLT News Today studio Friday morning to offer up a sample and some advice on how to make them. Check it out for yourself below.

As a bonus, she also sent along a recipe for Pumpkin Chip Cookies, while we’re on the pumpkin theme. And, not to be outdone, pumpkin struesel coffee cake.

Pumpkin Bars with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting