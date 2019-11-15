Toy Lending Library Settling Into New Location in Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Everyone knows that you can borrow books from the library, but what about toys?

The Toy Lending Library used to be on 26th Street but has moved to the First Methodist Church.

The library is having an open house next Wednesday at their new location to celebrate the move. The open house will feature activities such as making origami cranes.

At their previous location, people could only check out toy boxes. But, according to the Toy Library’s executive director, Anelis Coscini, their new location features a playroom where kids can enjoy the toys.

“Create a little space where kids can play here. At the church, they have a childcare preschool and as a reward some of the kids can come here and play with us and we’re so excited to have this interaction with the kids and have a place where they can play and run,” said

The Toy Lending Library is urging people in Sioux Falls to sponsor their toy boxes. They need 181 more sponsors to reach their goal of 400 boxes by New Years.