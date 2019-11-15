Woelfel Jewelry Closing its Doors After 115 Years of Business

MITCHELL, S.D. – “It’s just one of those darn things, it’s going to be hard,” said Owner of Woelfel Jewelry Brad Jamison.

Brad Jamison is the fourth generation owner of Woelfel Jewelry and the final decision maker on closing the family business.

Jamison said, “I’ve got two kids, one of them is Mitchell School Band Director and then one is a housewife, so there isn’t any transition period. So, I decided to instead of selling the jewelry store, I would just give everybody that’s been our customers over the last 100 years an opportunity to buy jewelry for 40% off.”

A decision that wasn’t easy, Jamison says one of the hardest parts was breaking the news to his mother.

“Mom I’ve got to talk to you, and I laid it all on the table.” He continued, “She says you know Brad, she says it’s your choice. She says I’ve been out for a number of years it’s your opportunity to do what you want to do. I just couldn’t believe it, I was so happy.

Jamison has owned Woelfel Jewelry since the late 1990s and worked there since 1985.

“I worked alongside my grandfather and my dad. I mean how cool would that be to work with two people you really love and respect. After that, it was just me, me and the guys and we had a good relationship and everything it just wasn’t the same,” Jamison added.

And things won’t be the same for the people of Mitchell.

He said, “Everybody in the community has been really supportive, but I’ve caught a lot of heck in the beginning because quite frankly I’m 55. I’m probably not old enough to retire yet.”

Old enough or not Jamison is going to retire and close the doors one last time.

“You know I thought about that actually, turning that key for the last time it’s going to be different,” he said.