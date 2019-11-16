KDLT Scoreboard Friday, Nov. 15TH

Brandon Green,

KDLT SCOREBOARD:

South Dakota High School Football Championships:

11AAA: O’Gorman 21, Brandon Valley 16, *Zach Norton MVP 1 passing TD, 1 receiving TD

11AA: Pierre 32, Brookings 16, *Garrett Stout MVP 4 touchdowns

11B: Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan 21, Winner 14, *Brady Hawkins MVP 3 touchdowns

 

Summit League:

Men’s Basketball

Nebraska 90, SDSU 73

USD 88, Texas Southern 69

 

Women’s Soccer

Oklahoma State 1, SDSU 0, *SDSU knocked out of NCAA Tournament

 

Volleyball:

PFW 3, SDSU 0

USD 3, Western Illinios 1

 

NSIC:

Men’s Basketball

Stonehill 84, SMSU 78

Augustana 83, Black Hills State, *Matt Cartwright Game winner

Northern State 69, South Dakota Mines 63

 

Women’s Basketball

USF 77, William Jewell 62,*Hummel 23 points

Northern State 64, Black Hills State 55

 

Women’s Soccer

Minnesota State 3, Augustana 0,*Augie knocked out of NSIC Tournament

 

Women’s Swimming & Diving

SMSU 143, NSU 133

Volleyball

SMSU 3, U-Mary 1

USF 3, Minot State 1

NSU 3, Augustana 0

 

Wrestling

Arizona State 35, Augustana 6

 

GPAC

Concordia 29, Northwestern 10

 

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 137, Minnesota 116, *Beal 44 pts

 

USHL:

Sioux City 5, Sioux Falls 2

 

