KDLT Scoreboard Friday, Nov. 15TH
KDLT SCOREBOARD:
South Dakota High School Football Championships:
11AAA: O’Gorman 21, Brandon Valley 16, *Zach Norton MVP 1 passing TD, 1 receiving TD
11AA: Pierre 32, Brookings 16, *Garrett Stout MVP 4 touchdowns
11B: Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan 21, Winner 14, *Brady Hawkins MVP 3 touchdowns
Summit League:
Men’s Basketball
Nebraska 90, SDSU 73
USD 88, Texas Southern 69
Women’s Soccer
Oklahoma State 1, SDSU 0, *SDSU knocked out of NCAA Tournament
Volleyball:
PFW 3, SDSU 0
USD 3, Western Illinios 1
NSIC:
Men’s Basketball
Stonehill 84, SMSU 78
Augustana 83, Black Hills State, *Matt Cartwright Game winner
Northern State 69, South Dakota Mines 63
Women’s Basketball
USF 77, William Jewell 62,*Hummel 23 points
Northern State 64, Black Hills State 55
Women’s Soccer
Minnesota State 3, Augustana 0,*Augie knocked out of NSIC Tournament
Women’s Swimming & Diving
SMSU 143, NSU 133
Volleyball
SMSU 3, U-Mary 1
USF 3, Minot State 1
NSU 3, Augustana 0
Wrestling
Arizona State 35, Augustana 6
GPAC
Concordia 29, Northwestern 10
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 137, Minnesota 116, *Beal 44 pts
USHL:
Sioux City 5, Sioux Falls 2