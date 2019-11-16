Late Pierz Touchdown Ends Jackson County Central’s Season

Huskies Fall 20-14 In Minnesota AAA Semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Peter Schommer’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Michael Leidenfrost with 1:19 left was the difference in Pierz’s 20-14 victory over Jackson County Central in the Minnesota AAA State Semifinals at US Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The Huskies, who suffered their first loss of the season, had opened up a 14-0 lead after a quarter before seeing Pierz slowly rally.

