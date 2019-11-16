Morningside Wins At Northwestern To Claim GPAC Title

Red Raiders Suffer First Loss 37-27

ORANGE CITY, IA — Down 13-10 at half, Morningside scored 20 unanswered points in the third quarter to distance themselves from host Northwestern, going on to win the battle of NAIA unbeatens and claim the GPAC title with a 37-27 victory.

Northwestern’s Tyson Kooima passed for 348 yards and four touchdowns but also threw three interceptions.

Morningside’s Arnijae Ponder ran for 232 yards and a score while Joe Dolincheck passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Both teams will learn who and where they’ll play in the NAIA playoffs tomorrow.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!