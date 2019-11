O’Gorman Claims First State Football Title Since 2005

Knights Beat Brandon Valley 21-16

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Last night O’Gorman brought the South Dakota high school football season to a stunning close, beating Brandon Valley 21-16 to claim the 11AAA championship. The Knights won their first state title since 2005 by upending the defending champion Lynx, who beat them 40-16 back in September.

Click on the video viewer to hear from them!