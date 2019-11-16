Scoreboard Saturday, November 16th
NHL
Carolina 4, Wild 3 (*Final in OT)
NBA
Houston 125, Timberwolves 105
NBA G-League
Skyforce 122, Agua Caliente 108
USHL
Green Bay 6, Stampede 3
College Football
SDSU 38, UNI 7
NDSU 49, USD 14
Augustana 45, SMSU 21
Sioux Falls 41, Wayne State 21
UM-Duluth 48, Northern State 10
Morningside 37, Northwestern 27
Midland 31, Dordt 28
Dakota Wesleyan 30, Hastings 7
Iowa 23, Minnesota 19
Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21
Iowa State 23, Texas 21
High School Football
IA 1A Semifinals @ Cedar Falls
West Lyon 26, West Sioux 21
MN AAA Semifinals @ Minneapolis
Pierz 20, Jackson County Central 14
College Volleyball
Augustana 3, MSU-Moorhead 1
Sioux Falls 3, Mary 0
Northern State 3, Wayne State 1
SMSU 3, Minot State 0
NSAA Tournament Championship
Viterbo 3, Dakota State 1
Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 72, Dakota State 51
Northern State 83, Black Hills State 81 (*Final in OT)
Northern Michigan 72, SMSU 63
SD Mines 76, Augustana 71
Mount Marty 107, Hastings 105
Morningside 96, Dordt 86
Dakota Wesleyan 85, Midland 65
Women’s College Basketball
USD 84, Utah 81 (*Final in OT)
Augustana 83, Truman State 62
SMSU 84, Presentation 46
Sioux Falls 81, Chadron State 45
Northwestern 83, Saint Mary 70
Hastings 65, Mount Marty 49
Morningside 81, Dordt 78
Dakota Wesleyan 71, Midland 48