Scoreboard Saturday, November 16th

Scores For Saturday, November 16, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH, 2019
NHL
Carolina 4, Wild 3 (*Final in OT)

NBA
Houston 125, Timberwolves 105

NBA G-League
Skyforce 122, Agua Caliente 108

USHL
Green Bay 6, Stampede 3

College Football
SDSU 38, UNI 7

NDSU 49, USD 14

Augustana 45, SMSU 21

Sioux Falls 41, Wayne State 21

UM-Duluth 48, Northern State 10

Morningside 37, Northwestern 27

Midland 31, Dordt 28

Dakota Wesleyan 30, Hastings 7

Iowa 23, Minnesota 19

Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21

Iowa State 23, Texas 21

High School Football
IA 1A Semifinals @ Cedar Falls
West Lyon 26, West Sioux 21

MN AAA Semifinals @ Minneapolis
Pierz 20, Jackson County Central 14

College Volleyball
Augustana 3, MSU-Moorhead 1

Sioux Falls 3, Mary 0

Northern State 3, Wayne State 1

SMSU 3, Minot State 0

NSAA Tournament Championship
Viterbo 3, Dakota State 1

Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 72, Dakota State 51

Northern State 83, Black Hills State 81 (*Final in OT)

Northern Michigan 72, SMSU 63

SD Mines 76, Augustana 71

Mount Marty 107, Hastings 105

Morningside 96, Dordt 86

Dakota Wesleyan 85, Midland 65

Women’s College Basketball
USD 84, Utah 81 (*Final in OT)

Augustana 83, Truman State 62

SMSU 84, Presentation 46

Sioux Falls 81, Chadron State 45

Northwestern 83, Saint Mary 70

Hastings 65, Mount Marty 49

Morningside 81, Dordt 78

Dakota Wesleyan 71, Midland 48

