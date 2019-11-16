Sioux Falls Area Golfers Take Advantage of Warmer Weather

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Spring Creek Country Club gave golfers the chance to take advantage of the warmer weather today.

The country club shut down for the winter season on November 4th, but the golf course posted on Facebook Friday that they were going to reopen for the weekend.

Spring creek says that sometimes this happens, where they close with a few nice days left before snow.

Golfers were on the course today, taking advantage of opportunity.

One golfer says he actually enjoys golfing when it’s a little cooler outside.

“I think it’s a lot of fun. A couple of years ago we golfed in Hartford and there was frost on the ground and you could see your breath when you tee off,” said golfer Greg Perleberg. “It makes it more difficult because it’s harder to stay loose and swing freely, but I think it’s a lot more fun this way because you don’t know what the heck is going to happen.”

Spring Creek opens sunday at 10 a.m.