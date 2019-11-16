Skyforce Slam Agua Caliente

Sioux Falls 2-0 At Home After 122-108 Win

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (3-2) overpowered the Agua Caliente Clippers (3-2) to the tune of a 122-108 home victory at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night. The win snapped an early-season two-game slide for the Force.

Mychal Mulder (30 points, 11-15 FG) set a new career-high with eight made three-pointers on the night. Mulder started the first half going five-of-five from beyond the arc, leading a Sioux Falls team that eventually shot 55.8 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range in the contest.

The Skyforce started and ended the first period on a high note, beginning the quarter with an 8-0 advantage and eventually ending the period on a 10-2 run to take a seven-point lead into the first quarter break.

The momentum continued into the second quarter as Jeremiah Martin (24 points, seven assists and six rebounds) spearheaded another 10-2 run to start the period. Later, Mulder knocked down a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Skyforce ended the half on an 11-0 run, outscoring the Clippers 36-23 in the second quarter. Marcus Lee (18 points and seven rebounds) scored 14 points in the first half alone on his way to tallying career-highs with 18 points on 9-of-10 FG.

The Clippers responded with a 13-7 run of their own coming out of intermission behind a strong performance from Garrett Nevels (22 points and five rebounds). Bubu Palo (14 points, four assists) and Mulder combined for 14 points in the period to halt the Agua Caliente surge.

Martin scored nine points in the fourth quarter alone to secure his fifth-straight game of 20-or-more points despite the Clippers outscoring the Skyforce 30-24 in the period. Donte Grantham (27 points and 11 rebounds) added 17 points in the final period for Agua Caliente on his way to a career-high night of his own.

Kyle Alexander posted 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Davon Reed dished out a career-high eight assists.

Los Angeles Clippers two-way player Johnathan Motley posted 17 points, but fouled out in just 21 minutes of work on the night.

Sioux Falls embarks on a two-game road trip that begins Wednesday, November 20 against the Salt Lake City Stars (1-2) before traveling back to the west coast to take on this same Agua Caliente Clippers team on Friday, November 22.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce