USF Defeats William Jewel, 77-62

SIOUX FALLS – Fueled by senior Kaely Hummel with 23 points and junior Anna Goodhope with 21 points and seven rebounds, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (1-0) successfully opened the 2019-20 season with a come-fro

m-behind 77-62 victory over William Jewell (1-2) at the USF Basketball Classic which opened Friday at the Stewart Center.

In the home opener, the Cougars, which won 23 games a year ago and has received votes in the preseason WBCA Coaches Top-25 Poll, battled from a 33-30 halftime deficit by outscoring William Jewell, 47-to-29, in the second half to win the win the nonconference contest.

USF, which had a 29-15 edge in the fourth quarter, will play Chadron State at 5 p.m., on Saturday in the second round of the USF Classic. Also today Bemidji State defeated Chadron State, 58-42, in the opener of the Classic. Bemidji State and William Jewell will play in the first game on Saturday at 3 pm.

“This was a nice win for us. I thought they were a really good team who like to push the pace just like us. We didn’t play particularly well offensively. But we had a span in the fourth quarter where we were really good. I think we will really grow from it,” said Traphagen, who team has won 10 straight season openers. “Hats off to William Jewell, they came in and played well. Still, I am glad we are 1-0 and that we found a way to win,” he said.

Hummel accounted for 23 points by making 7-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-5 from three-point range, and knocking in 6-of-6 free throws. She caught fire in the fourth quarter with 13 points. Hummel, who was named the NSIC South Division Preseason Player of the Year, surpassed 1,200 (1,211) points in her career and moved ahead of USF Athletics Hall of Famer Lindsey Schneiderman for 14th on USF’s all-time chart. She also reached 20 points for the 17th time in her career and now has 195 career three-pointers (fourth all-time at USF).

On her birthday, junior Anna Goodhope, had a big game as she hit 9-of-14 field goals with 2-of-3 made threes and added seven rebounds. She surpassed double digits for the 11th time at USF with her fourth game of 20 points or more. Also for USF, senior guard Augustana Thramer had seven points as did sophomore forward Krystal Carlson, who added three rebounds. Freshman Hannah Jones had four points, six rebounds and two assists while senior Jacey Huinker provided six points, five rebounds and a block.

After a slow start offensively, the Cougars finished with 22-of-59 shooting from the field for 37.3 percent. To get to that total, USF had to hit 15-of-26 shots for 57.7 percent in the second half. USF was 6-of-18 from three-point range for 33.3 percent but made a sizzling 27-of-32 from the foul line for 84.4 percent. The Cougars also had a 41-36 advantage on the boards and forced 19 turnovers. WJU, which was led by Kiara Bradley with 16 points and five rebounds and Rachel Schon with 13 points and nine rebounds, hit 19-of-55 field goals for 34.5 percent. They were 6-of-19 from three-point range and 18-of-25 on foul shots. Also for WJU, Ainsley Tolson had 11 points.