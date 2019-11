West Lyon Dethrones Defending Champion West Sioux In Iowa Semifinals

Wildcats Heading To 1A Championship After 26-21 Win

CEDAR FALLS, IA — Logan Meyer’s touchdown run with a little over a minute lifted the West Lyon Wildcats over defending 1A State Champion West Sioux 26-21 in the Iowa State Semifinals on Saturday afternoon at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!