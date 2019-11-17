Chili Cook-Off Helps Bring Kids Presents

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – The Main Street Humboldt Bar in Downtown Humboldt held a Chili Cook-Off today. People from all around the area brought in their best pot of chili, but the event was about more than the soup.

Owner of Main Street Humboldt Bar David Derschan said, “Chili Cook Off is for Lifescape for kids. It’s a good organization; it helps with presents for them. They come and try out the chili for them, it’s $5 a cup and you vote on what your favorite is and they give a prize away for the top prizes.”

The most original, hottest, or best chili get gift cards and certificates, but the real winners here; are the kids.

“Everybody complains about their life and go stand there and watch those kids open a present and smile and you’ll understand. You complain about your life and that day of the year wipes my slate clean. I got nothing to complain about,” said ABATE member Craig Oily-Olson.

The money raised today will go towards the ABATE Sioux Falls toy run, an event to kick-off the season of giving.

Chairperson of the Toy Run, Dawn Hieb, said, “It’s a really good opportunity for us to give back to the community, and for a lot of us this kick starts our Christmas season. You know Christmas is coming once you go out and do something nice for somebody else.”

And doing something nice for somebody else, is why Derschan started the Chili Cook-Off.

“They got a hold of me and I have a pretty nice establishment here and I do try to help charities as much as I can. They got a hold of me and we started running and it gets bigger every year,” Derschan said.