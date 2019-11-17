Green Bay Hammers Stampede To Finish Weekend Sweep

Herd Fall 8-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three games in three days ended with the Green Bay Gamblers defeating the Sioux Falls Stampede 8-1 at the PREMIER Center Sunday evening. Eight different players scored for the Gamblers while Tyler Coffey grabbed the lone goal for the Herd. Arseni Sergeev made his second career start in net but was replaced by Grant Adams after letting in five goals.

The Green Bay Gamblers, fresh off a 6-3 win the night before the home crowd, came out swinging as the Herd played a strong opening 10 minutes in their defensive zone. The Gamblers were able to crack the young team with a goal at the 10:52 mark by Jake Schmaltz assisted by Cameden Thiesing. A little over five minutes later Nicholas Zabaneh secured the second goal of the game and Ryan O’Reilly sent the road team to the first intermission with a 3-0 lead. Green Bay outshot the Herd 13-9 in the period.

The Gamblers kept the iron hot with a goal from McKade Webster, assisted by points leader Jesse Tucker, just :52 seconds into the second period. Tucker was able to chase Stampede starting goaltender Arseni Sergeev, who was making his second career United States Hockey League start in net, out of the net with his team-leading tenth goal of the season. The Gamblers entered the second intermission up 6-0 on the home crowd with a closing goal by Tyler Paquette.

The crowd of 3,748 finally got their chance to erupt when Tyler Coffey entered the offensive zone on a power play 2:33 into the third and wristed a puck past Gamblers netminder Nicholas Grabko. Grant Adams and Chase Foley assisted on the goal. It was the second goal in as many games by Coffey and his sixth of the season.

The Gamblers capped off the final period with two goals from Braidan Simmons-Fischer and Jackson Kunz, finishing the game 8-1 and dropping the Herd to 2-10-2 on the season. Green Bay outshot Sioux Falls 33-22.

The Stampede are on the road for their next two games against the Youngstown Phantoms with a 6:05 p.m. CT puck drop. The Herd will then return for three straight home against over the Thanksgiving holiday against the Fargo Force, Sioux City Musketeers and Dubuque Fighting Saints. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

