PLAYOFF BOUND! Augustana Celebrates Return To NCAA Division Two Postseason

Vikings To Play At CSU-Pueblo Saturday At 2 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. By virtue of their 9-2 regular season, the Augustana Viking football team had the luxery of knowing they were guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Division Two playoffs.

Which allowed them the luxery of celebrating their playoff return with family and fans during the selection show.

Nearly the entire bracket was revealed before Augie finally got a chance to celebrate. The Vikings are headed to Colorado to face 10-1, fourth-seeded CSU-Pueblo on Saturday at 2 PM CST.

Unlike the 2015 appearance in which they had to head out to California, it’s a pretty manageable road trip for the program and their fans. Though it quickly became clear after their selection that the Vikings plan on keeping their bags packed in those postseason for a while.

Click on the video viewer to see the party and hear from the team! More information on the playoff berth is available below via Augustana.

AU ATHLETICS RELEASE

INDIANAPOLIS – The Augustana football team is playoff-bound for the first time since 2015. The Vikings are headed to Pueblo, Colorado, for the opening round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Game time has been set for 2 p.m. (CST).

Augustana enters the playoffs holding a 9-2 record and riding a six-game win streak. CSU Pueblo is 10-1 on the season riding an eight-game win streak. In the latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll, the Thunderwolves were ranked No. 10 and hold the No. 4 ranking in Super Region Four.

The Vikings enter the NCAA Playoffs for the fifth time in school history and the second time under head coach Jerry Olszewski.

Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for ticket and travel information.