Senator Stace Nelson Retires on Facebook

South Dakota state Senator Stace Nelson has announced his retirement from politics via Facebook.

Sunday evening Senator Nelson posted this update to Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart I compose this article. Circumstances dictate that I retire from politics.”

He attributes part of that to military service-connected injuries slowing him down over the years.

He also says part of the reason is, “Of the years I have served you, this by far was the most frustrating. I cannot put into polite words the disgust and frustrations I had this year with state elected officials’ response to the flooding and misery many of you suffered under those conditions.”

