Chief: 2 Men, 1 Woman Killed in Oklahoma Walmart Shooting

Police have confirmed that three people have been shot and killed at the Walmart in Duncan. (AP)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) – Walmart says none of its employees was involved in a deadly shooting outside one of its stores in southwestern Oklahoma.

Walmart spokesman LeMia Jenkins says the shooting Monday morning in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan was “an isolated incident and was not an active shooter situation.”

Police Chief Danny Ford says two men and a woman were killed.

Jenkins says the retail giant did not evacuate the store and that no employees were involved in the shooting.

11:10 a.m.

Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says two of the people killed were in a vehicle outside the store and the third person killed was in the parking lot of the store in Duncan.

Ford says police are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.