City Council to Vote on Downtown Sioux Falls ‘Railyard Flats’ Development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls city councilors will be making their vote on the newest plan for the downtown Sioux Falls railyard development.

The idea for Railyard Flats was made public in October. The development looks to fill the vacant space near 8th and Railroad, where the BNSF switching yard was located.

Prior plans for the development of the 10-acre area into Black Iron Railyard by the Billion family fell through last year.

The new mixed-use Railyard Flats project will include housing, commercial space, and shopping. The project is being planned by the same developers of Cherapa Place.

Tonight, city councilors will have their first reading on the development proposal and purchase agreement.