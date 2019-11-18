Coyotes Ready To Return To Denver & Defend Summit League Tournament Title

USD Went A Perfect 16-0 In Summit League Play

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, S.D. — The only way it’ll truly be a perfect volleyball season for the University of South Dakota is if it ends the same way it did last year.

With the Coyotes celebrating a Summit League Tournament title at the University of Denver.

South Dakota closed out the regular season yesterday with a sweep at Fort Wayne, winning their 24th consecutive match and finishing 16-0 in Summit play. Now it’s back to Denver where the USD won the Summit League Tournament last season.

Playing on the Pioneers home floor had been a difficult challenge, but that break through in the championship was followed by another five set victory this season, giving USD plenty of confidence that they can defend their title in hostile territory.

The Coyotes are the top seed and get a bye into the semifinals on Saturday. They’ll face the winner of Friday’s North Dakota State-Omaha at 4 PM.

The championship match, with the winner getting an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament, will be Sunday at 3 PM.