Delicious Thanksgiving Side Dishes with Texas Roadhouse

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is next week.

Texas Roadhouse joins us in the KDLT Kitchen with some easy recipes you can whip up for easy and delicious side dishes!

Find the recipes below!

Mashed Potatoes

Potatoes – 1/2 lbs.

Butter – 4oz.

Milk- 6 1/2 oz.

Salt and pepper as desired.

Step 1:

Thoroughly wash your potatoes in the sink.

Peel your potatoes leaving the desired amount of skin on the potato. Remove all the skin if you would like.

Using a knife and cutting board, cut the potatoes into smaller pieces. (This will allow the potatoes to cook more evenly and quickly)

Once all potatoes are cut place them in the large pot and cover with cold water. (Bring the level of water to just above the top of the potatoes.)

Bring water to a boil and tum down to medium heat.

Cook potatoes until fork-tender.

Step 2:

Once potatoes are cooked dump them into a colander and drain the water.

After water has drained well place the potatoes back into the large pot.

Add butter or margarine along with milk to the cooked potatoes.

Mix well with wire whisk or electric whisk until the desired consistency is reached.

Using a rubber spatula, fold in the salt and pepper and stir well to incorporate.

Options:

Cheesy Potatoes: At the end of step two add ½ to 1 cup of your favorite shredded cheese when folding in the salt and pepper.

Garlic Potatoes: At the end of step two add 1 to 1 ½ tablespoon of fresh chopped garlic when folding in the salt and pepper.

Gravy

Beef Gravy

Water – 16 oz.

Beef Base or Bullion Cubes (use recommended brand amount)

Oil – 2 oz.

Flour – 2 oz.

Pepper and Garlic as desired

Step 1:

Measure milk and set aside for later use.

Step 2:

Place oil in the saucepan and heat on medium heat.

Once hot, add flour and continuously stir with a wire whisk until the oil and flour turns a blonde color.

Add the milk reserved from Step 1 .

. Milk will thicken as you whisk it together with the roux.

When the desired thickness is reached, remove the sauce pan from the heat.

Step 3:

Add pepper to the gravy and incorporate with the wire whisk

Options:

Sausage Gravy: Using 4 oz. of sausage, cook the sausage in the saucepan until done. Add the flour to the sausage and sausage grease and cook the mixture until it is blonde in color. Add milk and finish according to the recipe.

Hot Pepper Gravy: If you like your gravy with a little more kick add equal amounts of white (1/2 tsp) and black pepper (1/2 tsp)

Mild Pepper Gravy: Using the above recipe add 1 tablespoon of sugar to the milk reserved in step one. Stir well with the wire whisk to ensure the sugar incorporates with the milk.

Cream Gravy

Milk – 16 oz.

Oil – 1 oz.

Flour – 1 oz.

Pepper as desired

Step 1:

In a mixing bowl, dissolve the beef bullion or beef base into the water.

Set aside for later use.

Step 2:

Place oil in the saucepan and heat on medium heat.

Once hot, add flour and continuously stir with the wire whisk until the oil and flour mix turns a blonde color.

When the flour and oil is a blonde color add the reserved liquid from step 1.

The gravy will thicken as you whisk it together with the roux.

When the desired thickness is· reached, remove the saucepan from the heat.

Step 3: