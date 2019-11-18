Jacob Kalogonis Running Up The Red Raider Record Books

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

ORANGE CITY, IA — Northwestern’s 5’9 running-back Jacob Kalogonis may not have the traditional size for the position. But, he has more than enough heart.

“Jacob’s a hard-nose kid. He’ll get after it. He’ll outrun you. He’ll run you over if he has the chance. He’ll juke you; you never know what you’re getting with Jacob,” said Shane Solberg, Northerwestern junior wide receiver.

“Jack’s a hard-worker. Before this to get him over here for the interview, we had to pull him out of the weight room after practice. That is just Jack; he’s not afraid to work hard.,” said Northwestern Head Football Coach Matt McCarty.

Kalogonis has ridden this terrific work ethic straight into the Red Raiders all-time record books.

He ranks top 5 in all the major career categories: such as rushing yards, touchdowns and yards per game, and is also ranked number six in career all-purpose yards.

“From a football perspective, it’s great. They’re records that are fun to have and fun to move up. But, being here at Northwestern has changed my life as a football player. I’ve grown up and matured a lot,” said Kalogonis.

With his growth, Kalogonis has become the engine that churns the Red Raiders offense and helped lead the Red Raiders to another NAIA playoff berth.

“Just seeing him evolve as a running-back has been big,” said McCarty. “Just seeing him get more comfortable running between the tackles. Early on he just wanted to use his speed and out-run everybody and now he’s not afraid contact.”

This will be the senior’s last dance with the Red Raiders and…

“To go out on the right note, as a senior winning a National Championship that’s every senior’s dream. So, yeah of course,” said Kalogonis.

…would cement his legacy in Northwestern football lore.