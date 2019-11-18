Local Bank Aims to Help Non-Profits

SIOUX FALLS, SD— For the 7th year in a row, First National Bank is letting the public decide which local non-profits get their charitable donations.

“A lot of these non-profits are very small, and a lot of people don’t know about them. So, it’s great for them to come and enter this contest and get their name put out there and shared through our social media,” said Erika Tordsen, First National Bank Digital Strategist.

In an NCAA March Madness tournament-style bracket, local non-profits sponsored by the community go head to head against each other and compete for most votes on First National Bank’s website.

Whoever wins their match-up moves on in hopes of getting the grand prize of $4,000.

“Everyone has a little of competitiveness in them whether they want to admit it or not and it’s recognition for the good work you do. So, we would love to have the bragging rights to win the bracket,” said Nathan Stallinga, Daktoabilities director of development.

This is Dakotabilities’ second year in the competition.

Although they didn’t win last year, they feel the spotlight on their organization is just as great as the cash.

“Something like this gets you a lot of exposure, there’s opportunities to share in different media outlets,” said Stallinga. “It gives recognition and people are maybe more aware of your mission.”

“The opportunity to just be up for a pot like this is just amazing,” said Misten Long, B-Squad Dog Rescue vice president.

B-Squad Dog Rescue has won the competition for the past two years.

If they were to complete the three-peat, their winnings would go towards helping their little furry friend.

“Lizzo has a heart condition and she was going to be put down. We said ‘No, we think we can do better. We think we can help her and give her a chance,'” said Long.

The voting in the competition is unlimited and to cast your vote for the remaining non-profits just click the link.