Mount Marty to Build New Residence Hall

YANKTON, S.D. – Living spaces for college students in Yankton are expanding.

Mount Marty College unveiled plans to build a 96-bed residence hall on its Yankton campus. The $4.5 million project is slated to open in August 2020.

The building will be three stories and 20,000 square feet and will be built near the Mount Marty Field House. The school says the new living space will help address a growing student body.

The dorms will be for third and fourth-year students.