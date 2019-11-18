Popular Sioux Falls Grocery Store to Take on Expansion Project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Food lovers in the Sioux Empire may want to listen up. One popular grocery store in the area is making some changes that could affect your shopping.

The Co-Op on 18th and Minnesota is getting an upgrade. The store right now is about 4,000 square feet.

”We’ve purchased the lease on the adjacent space and are hoping to expand into that which will more than double that square footage,” says general manager Patrick Sayler.

The Co-Op wants to use its new space for more local produce. Think fruits, veggies, dairy, and meats.

The project will cost around $1.5 million dollars. The store is community-owned by about 1,200 people. This means people invest money rather than donating it. In return they get ownership as well other benefits.

“Voting share for the board and any other major issues that we might vote on as a membership,” says Sayler.

So far the store’s raised close to $700,000 dollars. The people funding the project believe in the store’s vision to keep food local.

“Doing it for around 50 years now and we’re planning on doing it for 50 more and an expanded Co-Op only brings more opportunity to local producers, local farmers, local hot sauce makers,” says Sayler.

All with the goal of bringing healthy and nutritious food to the Sioux Empire.

“Come here and see that there are a lot of gluten free options, and other organic options, you know vegan options, that kind of stuff,” says grocery shopper Heather Lundy.

Anyone can shop at the Co-Op.

To become an owner, you invest $40 dollars a year until you’ve given $200 dollars in total.

If you’re interested in investing, more information can be found on https://coopnaturalfoods.com/.