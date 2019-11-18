South Dakota Launches ‘Meth. We’re On It.’ Campaign to Combat Epidemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota officials are fighting back against the meth epidemic by launching a new campaign.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services launched the new campaign called ‘Meth. We’re On it.’ on Monday. The new campaign will be featured on billboards, TV, radio, and social media.

The goal is to bring awareness to the meth epidemic in South Dakota. onmeth.com is also offering resources for those seeking help, and to help empower the community in tackling meth abuse locally.

One way the sate is combating the issue is by implementing a meth task force in Sioux Falls and Pennington County. Governor Noem’s 2020 budget request also includes more than $1 million in funding to support meth treatment services and more than $730,000 for school-based meth prevention programming.

“South Dakota’s meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate,” said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. “It impacts every community in our state and threatens the success of the next generation. It is filling our jails and prisons, clogging our court systems, and stretching our drug treatment capacity while destroying people and their families. This is our problem, and together, we need to get on it.”

Governor Noem released a PSA to highlight the new campaign.

For help with meth addiction, call 1-800-920-4343 or text “onmeth” to 898211, or visit OnMeth.com for a list of available resources and local treatment centers.