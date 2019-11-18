Sioux Falls Man Facing Attempted Child Rape, Burglary Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested on attempted child rape charges after police say an 11-year-old girl woke up to him in her bed.

Police were called to a residence near 60th Street and Oakland Drive in southwest Sioux Falls at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the girl woke up to a man sitting at the end of her bed and that he wasn’t wearing a shirt or pants on when he started touching her legs.

Police say the man fled the residence when the girl started yelling and kicking him.

A neighbor told arriving officers that they saw someone running in the area and matched the description of the suspect.

Police located the suspect, 26-year-old Abdissa Hussein Mohamed, a few blocks away and arrested him.

Mohamed is facing first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree rape, and sexual contact with a child charges. Mohamed was also on parole for possession of a controlled substance.

Police say there were no signs of obvious forced entry and that Mohamed lived in the area.