Tornado Damaged Pizza Ranch Estimating Summer 2020 Reopening

(Pizza Ranch/Facebook)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Pizza Ranch damaged in the September tornadoes is offering an update to customers, including an estimated reopening date.

The Pizza Ranch on W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls was heavily damaged after a tornado ripped through the strip mall on September 11.

In a Facebook post, Pizza Ranch says the clean up is still continuing as they await new ceiling joists to be manufactured. Once the roof reconstructing is complete they estimate a July 2020 reopening.

