West Lyon Returning To State Championship Game For First Time In Five Years

Win Thrilling Semifinal Over West Sioux 26-21

CEDAR FALLS, IA — While South Dakota crowned state football champions last week Iowa was still in the semifinals.

And the 1A semifinal between West Sioux and West Lyon was every bit as good as expected.

Back in October the two time defending state champions from West Sioux edged the Wildcats 35-28. The rematch went back and forth in the second half with West Lyon pulling out the 26-21 victory on Logan Meyer’s touchdown run with a little under a minute and a half to go.

The Wildcats will face 12-0 Van Meter in the State Championship game on Friday morning at 10 AM in Cedar Falls. It’s West Lyon’s first state title game appearance since 2014 and they will be seeking their fifth championship, the last coming in 2013.