Barkus Likes His Tourney-Bound Augie Soccer Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana soccer team goes after it’s 16th win of the season Friday afternoon in Mankato when they play Central Oklahoma. The Vikings won 14 games during the regular season and advanced to the NSIC semi’s with a win over SMSU. Head coach Brandon Barkus likes his team as they advance to the NCAA D-II tournament. “We’re good. I think we’re a good team. We do a lot of really good things. As a team I think we’re fantastic, we have a lot of really strong players that work really well together. I’d like a couple of players to step up a little bit more but I think we’ve got a good team. I’m excited and I think we can make a run…”