Cirillo Resigns as Volleyball Coach at SDSU

Cirillo Resigns as Volleyball Coach at SDSU

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD… Nicole Cirillo has resigned as volley coach at SDSU. The Jacks went 6-22 this season, but won only 24 games out of 144 in her 5 seasons as head coach of the Jackrabbits who haven’t had a winning season since 2012. Cirillo was Associate Head Coach at IUPUI previous to coming to Brookings when the Jags won 3 Summit League titles. A national search for her replacement will begin immediately.