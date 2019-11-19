Keystone Treatment Center Stresses the Importance of Combating Addiction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – “Meth. We’re On It.” That’s the new anti-meth campaign for South Dakota, and it’s receiving controversy nationwide.

Experts at Keystone Treatment Center stress the importance of combating addiction. They say addiction is dangerous, but recovery is possible. Addiction will only get worse without the proper treatment, and in South Dakota, the rate seems to be increasing.

“We are seeing a lot more people on meth than we ever have. We’re seeing younger people including teenagers coming in with addiction to meth. We’re also seeing adults with that more and more,” says Keystone Treatment Center Representative Matt Walz.

Walz says if you need help, look at state and local resources that are experienced in treating addiction.