Holiday Gift List for Children with Disabilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- During holiday shopping, for those choosing what to get a child with a disability, the decision may require some extra thought and time.

“A lot of times when we’re working with families they often say what can we do to help or is there something that we can get that we could get that would help assist their kids.”

Cory Faber is the owner of Theratime, Inc, a children’s therapy program in Sioux Falls.

This year, he’s come out with a “Holiday gift guide” for children with disabilities.

“With Black Friday coming up we have some specialty things that really encourage not only speech and language communication, but also fine motor, gross motor.”

These gifts can be for a number of different disabilities, between, “Your mild developmental delay, kids with autism, we see kids with down-syndrome, sensory-processing disorder…”

He says certain toys can be beneficial in a child’s progress. He was able to show some of the toys on this list and how they help.

“So the balancing toy’s a great one. That’s my new latest and greatest. We also like this thera-puddy… You have to really incorporate and use your muscles.”

“This is another good one called ‘Instructures’. One person on one side gets the same blocks, identical. They get a picture and have to use their communication skills…whatever it is they’re working on to try and construct the same design.”

“Dobber markers, always a big hit for kids. We have other little games, too. We have frog hoppers.”

And when you’re shopping for the right toy, there are a few things to keep in mind.

“When you are selective with of different toys or instruments that you use to help that child learn and grow, they will help in that they are developmentally appropriate, they’re safe and they’re fun. If you can remember those rules, you can’t go wrong.”

The items on the list range in price from less than $5 to more than $100.

The full list can be found on Theratime’s Facebook page. For more information, you can visit their website here.