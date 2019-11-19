‘Laundry with Love’ Receives $14K Donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-A Sioux Falls ministry called Laundry with Love helps people in need have clean clothes. Now another organization is showing them some love. The Sioux Falls Chapter of 100 Women Who Care supports local organizations. On Tuesday, over 140 of the members donated $100 each to Laundry With Love resulting in $14,200.

“I told a story about a 15-year-old boy that came and whispered in my year, ‘can you do my laundry for me’ and this happened because I spent hours, days, and months on the street with people who were struggling and he was tired of being made fun of at school because he stunk and I said ‘well I’m not going to do your laundry for you, but I will go to the laundromat with you, said’” Rebel Hurd, of Laundry with Love.

“It was basically find a need, feel a need and I think that the mission won the hearts of the women in our chapter,” said Cecily Tucker, board member of 100 Women Who Care.

The ministry of Church on the Street started Laundry With Love about a year and a half ago. They hold events at laundromats twice a month and assist anyone in need of doing laundry, all for free.

“Could cost $27 to $50 depending on the size of the family and if people had to choose between clean laundry or feeding and housing their family, they are going to choose feeding and housing their family,” said Hurd.

They usually help around 30 to 40 families each time. The events are a saving grace for Katline Prewitt and Justin James. They don’t own a washer and dryer.

“Because it helps us be able to do other things we need to do,” said James.

“Like pay rent,” said Prewitt.

Organizers say this donation is going to be a huge help. They spend between $700 to $1,000 a month just on the quarters for the machines. Most of the money will go towards that and other small necessities such as stain remover.

“We’re just excited that we weren’t going to have to worry for month-to-month about how we are going to continue this ministry,” said Harriet Monson, Director of Laundry with Love.

Allowing them to make the community a better place one quarter at a time.

The non-profit is grateful to also receive some love from the laundromats where the events are held. That’s at Sioux Falls Laundry at 330 N. West Avenue and the Laundromat Company at 701 N. Cliff Avenue. Not only do the owners offer up their space, but they lower prices on their machines during the events to help out.

Laundry with Love is always looking for quarters for the laundromats. If you have quarters to give or are in need of quarters you can message the Church on the Street Facebook page.

