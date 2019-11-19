Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of recent burglaries in Sioux Falls.

Police arrested 28-year-old Mitchell Craig Tidwell in connection with more than 30-40 break-ins and burglaries at seven different apartment complexes over the past several weeks.

Police say Tidwell stole multiple items including credit cards and five firearms. Police were able to get Tidwell’s description through surveillance video after police say he used the stolen credit cards at multiple businesses.

Tidwell is facing two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Police have returned three of the five stolen firearms and believe to know the location of the other two. Police say they are now working to return all of the stolen items to the victims.