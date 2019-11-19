Proposed ‘Railyard Flats’ Development Clears First Hurdle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls City Council gave their first nod of approval to the proposed development project at the downtown railyard.

Railyard Flats is a proposed mixed-use building that would bring shopping, dining, and commercial space to 8th and Railroad.

The same developers of Cherapa Place are spearheading the new project. The development would also include plots of land that will be developed into what is being called “Cherapa II.”

The city council voted unanimously to approve the project for a second reading and final vote.

“The short time that I’ve been on the council, it seems like more projects that the city’s been involved in downtown have stopped or failed. It’s exciting to see one going forward. So, I am excited and very confident and happy we can move this forward,” said City Councilor Curt Soehl.

The second reading for both phases will be December 3. If approved, developers hope to break ground for Railyard Flats as soon as next spring.