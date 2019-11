Sioux Falls City Council Approves $200K to Expand Bike Trail

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls City Council has approved an expansion on the city’s bike trail system.

The council voted unanimously to approve a $200,000 project to extend the bike trail. The money would pay for a new section of the trail from Legacy Park to Family Park in northwest Sioux Falls.

The project would be completed in two phases with construction starting in 2020.