Treatment Centers: Addiction is “Not a Joke” Amid ‘Meth. We’re On It.’ Criticism

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota’s new anti-meth campaign has been raising eyebrows.

The blunt message of “Meth. We’re On It.” was intended to convey that the state is “on top” of the meth epidemic but some say the message could be misconstrued.

The campaign was trending on Twitter on Monday, with many making jokes and criticizing the marketing. Governor Noem calls the campaign a success, in that it’s getting people’s attention and some who work in the addiction field agree.

The Glory House wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, “Regardless of your feelings surrounding this campaign, we can all agree that meth addiction is not a joke.”

Experts at Keystone Treatment Center stress the importance of combating addiction. They say addiction is dangerous, but recovery is possible. Addiction will only get worse without the proper treatment, and in South Dakota, the rate seems to be increasing.

“We are seeing a lot more people on meth than we ever have. We’re seeing younger people including teenagers coming in with addiction to meth. We’re also seeing adults with that more and more,” says Keystone Treatment Center Representative Matt Walz.

Walz says if you need help, look at state and local resources that are experienced in treating addiction.