Annual Policy Luncheon Focuses on Cancer Research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Today, the annual South Dakota Policy Luncheon was at the Country Club of Sioux Falls. Each year the luncheon has a priority and this year it is cancer research.

The focus is on federal cancer research funding. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says it’s important to invest in developments happening right here in South Dakota.

It’s a non-profit that fights for a world without cancer. South Dakota Biotech Executive Director Joni Johnson shared possibilities for new groundbreaking treatments. Government Relations Director David Benson says he sees the need for funding in South Dakota.

“They’re struggling to pay for health insurance or having an insufficient amount of health insurance whether it’s to have access to preventative services to detect cancers but also to have access to the right treatments that are out there,” says Benson.

Benson encourages people to reach out to members of Congress and encourage them to support cancer research funding.