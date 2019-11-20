Cyber Security Expert on Regaining Control Over Your Personal Data

New privacy laws go into effect in January, 2020, aimed at finally giving you the upper hand

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



The internet and the stream of information flowing between users and content producers has grown so fast over the past decade, it has been tough for even the most knowledgeable of watchdogs to stay on top of privacy concerns. But that’s about to change, experts believe. New data privacy laws that should give you more control over what information of yours gets shared online go into effect January 1, 2020. What that could mean for you, cyber security expert Katie Shuck outlines in the conversation below.