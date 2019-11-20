Delegation: Ripple Impact for South Dakota Producers After China Lifts Poultry Ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota’s Congressional Delegation says China’s decision to lift its ban on U.S. poultry could have a “ripple impact” throughout the state.

The new market is estimated to bring in $1 billion for U.S. agriculture. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds hope the deal could be a bigger step toward exporting more protein, corn, and soybeans to China.

In South Dakota, we produce more than four million turkeys each year. Representative Dusty Johnson says the deal won’t just help poultry producers but everyone who works with them.

“We have communities like Huron, who have really built an infrastructure around the production of some of the best poultry in the world. This is good news for people in that industry and its good news for any vendors who sell into that industry or any professionals who provide services to people to work in those plants. When you have a billion-dollar sale, it means a lot of ripple impacts,” said Rep. Johnson.

China banned all U.S. poultry in 2015 in response to the avian flu outbreak. The decision to lift the ban comes as China deals with a pork crisis caused by African swine fever.