Dordt Sweeps Rival Northwestern at Home

SIOUX CENTER, IA… It was a great night for the Dordt Defenders on their home floor Wednesday night. The Men pulled away from their arch rival Northwestern for an 86-68 win as Garrett Franken scored 24 points to lead the way for the Defenders.

In the women’s game the home team pulled away in the 4th quarter after trailing at half for a 92-84 victory. Erika Feenstra and Karly Gustafson each had 23 for Dordt and Sammy Blum 18 for the Red Raiders. 5th-ranked Dordt is now 8-1 while #11 Northwestern drops to 6-1.