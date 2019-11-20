Dosch Out as Head Football Coach at Northern

Dosch Out as Head Football Coach at Northern

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State University Director of Athletics, Josh Moon announced today that head football coach Tom Dosch has been relieved of his duties. A national search for a new coach for the Wolves will begin immediately.

“We want to thank Tom for his contributions to Wolves football and NSU over the past 10 years,” noted Moon. “Tom built a strong foundation of high character student-athletes who excelled in the classroom. This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Tom and his family have made to our community, university and most importantly, our student-athletes.”

From 2010-19 Northern State went 53-57 under the direction of Dosch. In his tenure, 83 Wolves have been named to the NSIC All-Conference teams, in addition to five All-Americans and two CoSIDA Academic All-Americans®. Dosch was named the 2014 NSIC Coach of the Year leading the Wolves to an 8-3 record overall and share of the NSIC North Division title. In addition to the successes on the gridiron, the Northern State program saw continued academic success under Dosch, leading the NSIC in Academic All-Conference honorees for a majority of his tenure, and NSU football earned at least a 3.0 GPA the last 13 semesters.

Moon added, “Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play. As such, after much consideration and evaluation, I feel it is in Northern’s best interest to change the leadership of our football program. We will immediately begin looking for a dynamic leader who can elevate this program and build on the winning tradition of NSU football.”

Prior to his time with the Wolves, Dosch made coaching stops at Southern Illinois, Jamestown, and the University of North Dakota.