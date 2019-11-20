Great Shot Announces December Opening Date

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Great Shots at the Sanford Sports Complex in northern Sioux Falls has officially announced an opening date.

The 54,000-square-foot golf venue announced they will be opening December 6.

Great Shots is set to feature 60 individual climate-controlled hitting bays, two restaurant and bar spaces, six event rooms, and a kids center with a climbing wall. Great Shots will also be the home to the Sanford POWER Golf Academy and the Austad’s Tour Fitting Experience.

“We’re excited to finally welcome guests to Great Shots,” said Jonathan Buckley, general manager of Great Shots. “This is an incredible entertainment venue for everyone to ‘golf, eat and enjoy.’ Parents will love our family-friendly environment, while adults of all ages will appreciate our unbelievable food and drink menus in our restaurant and sports bar.”

The three story building will feature bays that can accommodate up to 10 people. Golf Shots will have a 250-yard-long by 90-yard-wide artificial turf. With radar-based technology, golfers are able to track their shots, club-head speed, exit velocity, and distance.

Through BigShots software’s game mode, golfers will also have several options to turn their golf experience into an interactive video game.

Great Shots will offer walk-in and memberships options as well as space for meetings and parties to be booked. To book your private party or event, call 605-312-7950 or visit greatshots.golf.