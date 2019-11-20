Highway Patrol: 18-Year-Old, 17-Year-Old Killed in One-Vehicle Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were killed in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup went off the roadway, went into the ditch, and rolled on Highway 273 near Kennebec.

Authorities say all three occupants were thrown from the vehicle. The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The third occupant, an 18-year-old, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The names of the victims are not yet being released pending family notification.