McCrossan Boys Ranch Decorate Trees of Hope with Wish List

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The boys from The McCrossan Boys Ranch came together to decorate a very special Christmas tree.

Instead of ornaments, the ‘Tree of Hope’ has the Christmas wishes of the boys at the ranch. The McCrossan trees are located in Sioux Falls at Scheels and the Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue.

Shoppers can take a tag from the tree and buy a gift for a boy at the ranch.

“When the boys open up their gifts from the ‘Tree of Hope,’ their faces light up and they’re so thankful for all the donors. It’s such a great time, all of the staff comes together as one big happy family to make sure the boys have a good Christmas at the ranch,” said Asst. Director of Development Tonya Vanbriesen.

Shoppers who purchase the gifts can drop them off at the store’s customer service desk.