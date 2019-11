Mount Marty Men Roll, Women Edged at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY, IA… The Mount Marty men rolled past Briar Cliff for their 8th win in 10 starts 110-96. Chris King led the way with 26 points and Colby Johnson had 25. The women lost a close battle with the Chargers 79-72.