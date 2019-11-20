Governor Noem Defends ‘Meth. We’re On It.’ Campaign on Fox & Friends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem is standing behind the state’s anti-meth campaign that has gone viral.

The Governor appeared on ‘Fox & Friends’ on Wednesday to defend the campaign called ‘Meth. We’re On It.’ The campaign has been the subject of jokes and memes since it launched on Monday.

Gov. Noem says they knew the campaign would be provocative and people would be talking about it but she says those mocking it are missing the point.

“Let me be very clear, this is not a joke. People that are joking about this obviously are not watching the ad campaign. They’re not watching the commercials and they don’t have anybody in their life that they’re dealing with. This is something people need to take seriously and I encourage them to go to the website,” said Gov. Noem.

Gov. Noem says one of the first things she promised to do as governor was to tackle the meth epidemic in South Dakota.