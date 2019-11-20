South Dakota Lawmakers Working on Hemp Legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some South Dakota lawmakers say they are working on a bill for the next legislative session that would pave the way for hemp to be grown in the state.

Governor Kristi Noem vetoed similar legislation earlier this year but Democratic lawmaker Oren Lesmeister says he is “very confident” that enough lawmakers will support the bill to override another veto.

South Dakota, Mississippi, and Idaho are the only states in the country that don’t allow hemp cultivation.